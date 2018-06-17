Analysts Set CCL Industries Inc. Class B (CCL.B) Target Price at $71.50

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. Class B (TSE:CCL.B) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$71.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries Inc. Class B from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries Inc. Class B from C$74.00 to C$75.50 in a research report on Monday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries Inc. Class B from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries Inc. Class B from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries Inc. Class B from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

TSE CCL.B traded up C$0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$64.46. 155,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,025. CCL Industries Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$53.00 and a 52-week high of C$71.32.

CCL Industries Inc. Class B Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc is involved in manufacture of labels, containers, consumer printable media products and inventory management and loss prevention solutions. It operates through four segments: Label, Avery, Checkpoint and Container. The Label segment includes production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for a range of decorative, instructional and functional applications for customers in the consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive and consumer durables markets.

