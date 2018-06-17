Analysts Set Cision Ltd (CISN) Price Target at $15.00

Shares of Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CISN shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Cision in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Cision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cision in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Cision in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Holdings (Cayman) L.P. Canyon sold 5,799,126 shares of Cision stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $59,846,980.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CISN. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cision by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 36,308 shares during the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its position in shares of Cision by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 177,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cision during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cision during the 4th quarter valued at about $732,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cision by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 21,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cision traded up $0.07, hitting $16.28, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 222,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,983. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of -0.04. Cision has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $179.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.49 million. Cision had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Cision will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Cision

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts.

