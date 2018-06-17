Analysts Set Diageo plc (DGE) Price Target at $2,684.00

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,684 ($35.73).

DGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.96) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,896 ($38.56) to GBX 2,760 ($36.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,300 ($30.62) price target on Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 2,700 ($35.95) price target on Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,677 ($35.64) per share, with a total value of £8,271.93 ($11,013.09). Insiders acquired a total of 645 shares of company stock worth $1,677,625 in the last ninety days.

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 2,785.50 ($37.09) on Thursday. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,186.50 ($29.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,735.50 ($36.42).

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

