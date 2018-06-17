Analysts Set Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) Price Target at $6.50

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 18th.

Shares of Kamada opened at $5.10 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Kamada has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $205.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.89 million. Kamada had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 14.64%. research analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kamada stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 52,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Kamada as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets specialty plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin deficiency (AATD).

