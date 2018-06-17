Analysts Set NCC Group PLC (NCC) Target Price at $215.00

Shares of NCC Group PLC (LON:NCC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 215 ($2.86).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Friday, June 1st. Shore Capital raised shares of NCC Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th.

Shares of NCC Group traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03), hitting GBX 214 ($2.85), on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 317,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,427. NCC Group has a one year low of GBX 109.75 ($1.46) and a one year high of GBX 239.25 ($3.19).

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services to organizations worldwide. It operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. The company offers software escrow and verification services, including software escrow, escrow agreements, SaaS assured, software verification, secure software verification, Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers compliance, ad risk assessment services; and cyber security services comprising penetration testing and security assessment, managed detection and response, vulnerability discovery and management, risk management, threat intelligence, and training services, as well as compliance and accreditations, products and cloud services, technology solutions, and specialist practices.

