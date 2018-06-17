Analysts Set Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) PT at $83.08

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.08.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 14th.

OXY stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,476,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588,380. The stock has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.62. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $87.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 11th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 346.07%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,460,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $181,204,000 after acquiring an additional 797,122 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

