Analysts Set ResMed Inc. (RMD) PT at $72.25

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. UBS Group cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th.

Shares of ResMed opened at $105.80 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.93. ResMed has a 12-month low of $71.29 and a 12-month high of $107.67.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $591.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.75 million. ResMed had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that ResMed will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.65%.

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 28,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total value of $2,765,600.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,558,879.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $58,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,940 shares in the company, valued at $5,885,508.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,226 shares of company stock worth $6,825,073 over the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koch Industries Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in ResMed by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

