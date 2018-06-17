Analysts Set Savannah Resources (SAV) Price Target at $41.00

Shares of Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 41 ($0.55).

SAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Savannah Resources in a report on Monday, March 5th. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating and issued a GBX 11 ($0.15) price objective on shares of Savannah Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Savannah Resources in a report on Monday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 41 ($0.55) price objective on the stock. Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Savannah Resources in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Capital Partners reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Savannah Resources in a report on Monday, February 12th.

SAV stock opened at GBX 8.40 ($0.11) on Wednesday. Savannah Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.62 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6.92 ($0.09).

About Savannah Resources

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

