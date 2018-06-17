Analysts Set Sodexo SA (SDXAY) Target Price at $30.00

Sodexo SA (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SDXAY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th.

Shares of Sodexo traded up $0.27, hitting $20.06, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. 44,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,417. Sodexo has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $27.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home services worldwide. The company offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporates, governments, healthcare and seniors, universities, schools, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers.

