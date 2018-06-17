Analysts Set Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) PT at $27.75

Shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

SPRO has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics traded down $0.55, hitting $10.94, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 61,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,152. Spero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $157.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.61.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. research analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; and SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting.

