Analysts Set Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) PT at $28.00

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Super Micro Computer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Super Micro Computer to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th.

Super Micro Computer stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.20. The company had a trading volume of 362,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,472. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 611.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 51.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

