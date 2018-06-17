Analysts Set United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) PT at $43.90

Shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNFI shares. BidaskClub downgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on United Natural Foods to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets set a $57.00 target price on United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $33.00 target price on United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $339,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,630.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph J. Traficanti sold 6,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $314,694.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,558.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 3,013.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 144,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 139,876 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNFI traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.55. 629,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,978. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $29.53 and a 12 month high of $52.69.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

