Analysts Set William Lyon Homes (WLH) PT at $33.00

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

WLH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of William Lyon Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd.

In related news, COO Brian W. Doyle sold 15,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $436,999.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 166,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,305.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in William Lyon Homes by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,334,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,037,000 after buying an additional 810,569 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in William Lyon Homes by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,681,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,902,000 after buying an additional 537,674 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in William Lyon Homes by 188.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,584,000 after buying an additional 394,088 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in William Lyon Homes by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,767,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,072,000 after buying an additional 347,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in William Lyon Homes by 1,443.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after buying an additional 316,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLH stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 489,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,575. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. William Lyon Homes has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The stock has a market cap of $977.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.50.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. William Lyon Homes had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $373.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that William Lyon Homes will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About William Lyon Homes

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, and Oregon. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, and first-time and second-time move-up homebuyers, as well as to luxury home and active adult markets under the Village Homes and Polygon Northwest Homes brands through in-house commissioned sales personnel and outside brokers.

