Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) versus Its Peers Financial Survey

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ: RKDA) is one of 22 public companies in the “Agricultural chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Arcadia Biosciences to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Arcadia Biosciences and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcadia Biosciences 0 1 0 0 2.00 Arcadia Biosciences Competitors 187 600 660 38 2.37

Arcadia Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 140.67%. As a group, “Agricultural chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 4.50%. Given Arcadia Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Arcadia Biosciences is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arcadia Biosciences and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Arcadia Biosciences $4.03 million -$15.70 million N/A Arcadia Biosciences Competitors $3.12 billion $272.01 million -6.84

Arcadia Biosciences’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Arcadia Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Arcadia Biosciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcadia Biosciences -686.10% -259.46% -82.98% Arcadia Biosciences Competitors -1,396.97% -20.26% -11.97%

Volatility & Risk

Arcadia Biosciences has a beta of -5.71, meaning that its stock price is 671% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcadia Biosciences’ rivals have a beta of 0.70, meaning that their average stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arcadia Biosciences rivals beat Arcadia Biosciences on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc., an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits. It also provides nutritional oils comprising gamma linolenic acid safflower oil to manufacturers of dietary and nutritional supplements, medical foods, dog food, and other products under the SONOVA brand; and arachidonic acid safflower oil that is used as an ingredient in infant nutrition products. In addition, the company has various programs under development comprising fiber resistant starch wheat, whole grain flour, and reduced gluten wheat programs. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. has strategic collaboration with Dow AgroSciences to develop and commercialize enhanced wheat quality trait. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Davis, California.

