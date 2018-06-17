Analyzing Carter’s (CRI) and G-III Apparel Group (GIII)

Carter’s (NYSE: CRI) and G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Carter’s pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. G-III Apparel Group does not pay a dividend. Carter’s pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Carter’s has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Carter’s has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, G-III Apparel Group has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Carter’s and G-III Apparel Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter’s 0 2 9 0 2.82 G-III Apparel Group 0 4 7 0 2.64

Carter’s currently has a consensus price target of $120.27, suggesting a potential upside of 11.22%. G-III Apparel Group has a consensus price target of $45.70, suggesting a potential downside of 2.87%. Given Carter’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Carter’s is more favorable than G-III Apparel Group.

Profitability

This table compares Carter’s and G-III Apparel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter’s 8.72% 35.09% 13.87% G-III Apparel Group 2.85% 9.15% 4.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.3% of Carter’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of G-III Apparel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Carter’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of G-III Apparel Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carter’s and G-III Apparel Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter’s $3.40 billion 1.49 $302.76 million $5.76 18.77 G-III Apparel Group $2.81 billion 0.82 $62.12 million $1.60 29.41

Carter’s has higher revenue and earnings than G-III Apparel Group. Carter’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than G-III Apparel Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Carter’s beats G-III Apparel Group on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Simple Joys, OshKosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. Its Carter's products include baby products, such as bodysuits, pants, dresses, multi-piece sets, blankets, layette essentials, bibs, and booties; play clothes products comprising knit and woven cotton apparel; sleepwear products consisting of pajamas in cotton, fleece, and ploy-jersey; and other products, including bedding, outerwear, swimwear, footwear, socks, diaper bags, gift sets, toys, jewelry, cribs, paper goods, and hair accessories. The company's OshKosh brand products comprise playclothes products that include denim, overalls, woven bottoms, knit tops, bodysuits, and other playclothes for sizes newborn to 14. It also offers baby, sleepwear, outerwear, footwear, hosiery, and accessories under the OshKosh brand. The company distributes its products through department stores, chain and specialty stores, and discount retailers, as well as company-operated stores, and Websites. As of December 30, 2017, it operated 466 Carter's and 131 OshKosh stand-alone stores in the United States; 159 side-by-side and 74 co-branded stores in the United States; and 179 co-branded stores in Canada. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. The company markets apparel and other products under the proprietary brand names, including DKNY, Donna Karan, Andrew Marc, Marc New York, Vilebrequin, G.H. Bass, Black Rivet, Wilsons, Eliza J, Jessica Howard, G-III Sports by Carl Banks, and G-III for Her; and licensed brands, such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Guess?, Kenneth Cole, Cole Haan, Levi's, Vince Camuto, Ivanka Trump, Kensie, and Dockers. It has licenses with the National Football League, Major League Baseball, National Basketball Association, National Hockey League, Touch by Alyssa Milano, Hands High, Collegiate Licensing Company, and Starter, as well as approximately 150 U.S. colleges and universities. The company offers its products to department, specialty, and mass merchant retail stores. As of January 31, 2018, it operated 367 leased retail stores, which included 165 Wilsons Leather stores, 139 G.H. Bass stores, 51 DKNY stores, 8 Karl Lagerfeld Paris stores, and 4 Calvin Klein Performance stores. The company also operates Wilsons Leather, G.H. Bass, and DKNY branded online stores. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. was founded in 1956 and is based in New York, New York.

