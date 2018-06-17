Choice Hotels International (CHH) and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Financial Analysis

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) and Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Wynn Resorts and Choice Hotels International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wynn Resorts 6.75% 101.01% 5.35% Choice Hotels International 10.92% -74.98% 17.84%

Volatility & Risk

Wynn Resorts has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Choice Hotels International has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Wynn Resorts pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Choice Hotels International pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Wynn Resorts pays out 54.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Choice Hotels International pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Choice Hotels International has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Wynn Resorts and Choice Hotels International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wynn Resorts 0 6 12 0 2.67 Choice Hotels International 2 6 0 0 1.75

Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus price target of $200.13, indicating a potential upside of 15.47%. Choice Hotels International has a consensus price target of $81.14, indicating a potential downside of 0.07%. Given Wynn Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Wynn Resorts is more favorable than Choice Hotels International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wynn Resorts and Choice Hotels International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wynn Resorts $6.31 billion 2.98 $747.18 million $5.46 31.74 Choice Hotels International $1.01 billion 4.57 $114.89 million $2.88 28.19

Wynn Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Choice Hotels International. Choice Hotels International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wynn Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.5% of Wynn Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of Choice Hotels International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Wynn Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Choice Hotels International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wynn Resorts beats Choice Hotels International on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling. Its Wynn Palace segment had approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space that offers 323 table games and 1,115 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 11 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities, including a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as a performance lake and floral art displays. The company's Las Vegas Operations segment had approximately 192,000 square feet of casino space, which provide 247 table games and 1,829 slot machines, private gaming salons, a sky casino, a poker room, and a race and sports book; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 33 food and beverage outlets; 110,000 square feet of retail space; 290,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; 3 nightclubs and a beach club; recreation and leisure facilities, including swimming pools, private cabanas, 2 full service spas and salons, and a wedding chapel; and Le Rêve-The Dream, a water-based theatrical production and a theater presenting entertainment productions and various headliner entertainment acts. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels & suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection. It also develops and markets cloud-based technology products to the hotel industry, including inventory management, pricing, and connectivity to third party channels and hoteliers; and provides onsite and remote installation, training, and phone support services. As of April 25, 2018, the company franchised approximately 6,800 hotels with 500,000 rooms. Choice Hotels International, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

