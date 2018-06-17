Analyzing Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI) & RealNetworks (RNWK)

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ: CPSI) and RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Computer Programs & Systems and RealNetworks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Programs & Systems $276.93 million 1.71 -$17.10 million $1.33 25.26 RealNetworks $78.72 million 1.72 -$16.30 million N/A N/A

RealNetworks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Computer Programs & Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Computer Programs & Systems and RealNetworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Programs & Systems -4.83% 14.77% 6.60% RealNetworks -11.87% -21.20% -14.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.1% of Computer Programs & Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of RealNetworks shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Computer Programs & Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.9% of RealNetworks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Computer Programs & Systems has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RealNetworks has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Computer Programs & Systems and RealNetworks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Programs & Systems 1 4 1 0 2.00 RealNetworks 0 0 1 0 3.00

Computer Programs & Systems currently has a consensus target price of $29.25, suggesting a potential downside of 12.95%. RealNetworks has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 80.06%. Given RealNetworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RealNetworks is more favorable than Computer Programs & Systems.

Dividends

Computer Programs & Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. RealNetworks does not pay a dividend. Computer Programs & Systems pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

RealNetworks beats Computer Programs & Systems on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making. The company also provides clinical software that automates record keeping and reporting for various clinical functions; patient care applications; and enterprise applications that support its products for use in various areas of the hospital. In addition, it offers Healthland Centriq, a Web-based electronic health record platform that centralizes data from various care areas; and Healthland Classic that offers a suite of integrated applications for managing operations, resources, and people, as well as for ambulatory information management solutions. Further, the company provides software solutions that promote data-driven clinical and financial outcomes for customers in the post-acute care industry; software application support, hardware maintenance, and education and related services; business management, consulting, and managed information technology services for community healthcare enterprises. Additionally, it provides Software as a Service based healthcare revenue cycle management solutions; system implementation and training services; and forms and office supplies. It serves community hospitals and physician clinics, skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, and small specialty hospitals. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Mobile, Alabama.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc. provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content. This segment also licenses its technology to electronic equipment, microchip, and integrated circuit manufacturers. The company's Mobile Services segment provides digital media services to mobile and online service providers as software as a service offerings, which include RealTimes, a photo and video sharing platform, offers to wireless carriers for integration in their hosted cloud solutions; Kontxt, a text message management, anti-spam, and classification product; ringback tone that enables callers to hear subscriber-selected music or messages instead of the traditional electronic ringing; intercarrier messaging services; and business intelligence, and subscriber management and billing for the carriers. Its Games segment develops, publishes, and distributes casual games, including time-management, board, card, puzzle, word, and hidden-object games. It offers its casual games through mobile devices, digital downloads, and subscription play. The company also develops and markets software products and services that enable the creation, distribution, and consumption of digital media, including audio and video. The company provides its products and services through direct and indirect channels comprising public relations, trade shows, events, and speaking opportunities; online channels; third party distribution partners; and third-party distribution channels, such as application storefronts, search engines, online portals, and content publishers. RealNetworks, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

