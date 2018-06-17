Contrasting Pretium Resources (PVG) and Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

Pretium Resources (NYSE: PVG) and Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Pretium Resources and Hudbay Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pretium Resources N/A 2.88% 1.46% Hudbay Minerals 13.88% 9.04% 4.02%

Volatility & Risk

Pretium Resources has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudbay Minerals has a beta of 3, suggesting that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pretium Resources and Hudbay Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pretium Resources 0 2 6 0 2.75 Hudbay Minerals 0 3 5 0 2.63

Pretium Resources currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.99%. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus target price of $11.38, indicating a potential upside of 77.73%. Given Pretium Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pretium Resources is more favorable than Hudbay Minerals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.0% of Pretium Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Hudbay Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Hudbay Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Pretium Resources does not pay a dividend. Hudbay Minerals pays out 3.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pretium Resources and Hudbay Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pretium Resources $177.93 million 7.36 -$16.45 million $0.10 71.80 Hudbay Minerals $1.36 billion 1.23 $163.89 million $0.57 11.23

Hudbay Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Pretium Resources. Hudbay Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pretium Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hudbay Minerals beats Pretium Resources on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal project is the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. It also owns interest in the Snowfield project consisting of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 1,217 hectares located in northern British Columbia. Pretium Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc., an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and a copper project in Arizona, the United States. HudBay Minerals Inc. was founded in 1927 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

