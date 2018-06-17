Reviewing Vail Resorts (MTN) and Integrity Gaming (IGAMF)

Integrity Gaming (OTCMKTS: IGAMF) and Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Integrity Gaming alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Integrity Gaming and Vail Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrity Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A Vail Resorts 0 1 7 0 2.88

Vail Resorts has a consensus target price of $281.29, suggesting a potential downside of 0.31%. Given Vail Resorts’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vail Resorts is more favorable than Integrity Gaming.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Integrity Gaming and Vail Resorts’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrity Gaming $16.40 million 0.58 -$8.50 million ($0.24) -1.13 Vail Resorts $1.91 billion 5.97 $210.55 million $5.22 54.06

Vail Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Integrity Gaming. Integrity Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vail Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.5% of Vail Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Vail Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Vail Resorts pays an annual dividend of $5.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Integrity Gaming does not pay a dividend. Vail Resorts pays out 112.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Vail Resorts has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Integrity Gaming and Vail Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrity Gaming -51.48% -183.85% -22.23% Vail Resorts 20.23% 15.91% 7.09%

Summary

Vail Resorts beats Integrity Gaming on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integrity Gaming

Integrity Gaming Corp. operates slot routes in the United States. The company operates slot routes with approximately 2,600 gaming machines across casinos in Oklahoma and Texas. It also offers gaming equipment, such as slot machines and electronic table games, as well as project financing to owners, operators, and managers of casinos and other regulated gaming venues; and works with casinos, new casino developments, and gaming machine suppliers. In addition, the company engages in the distribution of casino and bingo equipment; and direct and online sale of gaming supplies for poker and bingo. Further, it provides gaming equipment and related capital through various transaction structures ranging from secured loans to direct long-term participation leasing agreements for gaming operators, as well as leases gaming equipment to casinos; and acts as a customer, distributor, or financing source for gaming equipment vendors. The company was formerly known as Poydras Gaming Finance Corp. and changed its name to Integrity Gaming Corp. in December 2017. Integrity Gaming Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, and Keystone resorts in Colorado; Park City Mountain resort in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar, and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Northern Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as three urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan. Its resorts offer various winter and summer recreational activities, including skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, snowtubing, sightseeing, mountain biking, guided hiking, zip lines, challenge ropes courses, alpine slides and mountain coasters, children's activities, and other recreational activities; and ski and snowboard lessons, equipment rental and retail merchandise services, dining venues, private club operations, and other winter and summer recreational activities. This segment also leases its owned and leased commercial space to third party operators; and provides real estate brokerage services. The Lodging segment owns and/or manages various luxury hotels and condominiums under the RockResorts brand, and other lodging properties; various condominiums located in proximity to the company's mountain resorts; destination resorts; and golf courses, as well as offers resort ground transportation services. This segment operates approximately 4,700 owned and managed hotel and condominium units. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and sells real estate properties in and around the company's resort communities. Vail Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Integrity Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrity Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.