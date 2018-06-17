Reviewing Eaton Vance (EV) and Legg Mason (LM)

Legg Mason (NYSE: LM) and Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.8% of Legg Mason shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of Eaton Vance shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Legg Mason shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Legg Mason pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Eaton Vance pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Legg Mason pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eaton Vance pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Legg Mason has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Eaton Vance has increased its dividend for 37 consecutive years. Legg Mason is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Legg Mason and Eaton Vance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legg Mason 2 4 3 0 2.11 Eaton Vance 0 4 3 0 2.43

Legg Mason currently has a consensus price target of $47.44, indicating a potential upside of 31.90%. Eaton Vance has a consensus price target of $57.29, indicating a potential upside of 4.23%. Given Legg Mason’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Legg Mason is more favorable than Eaton Vance.

Profitability

This table compares Legg Mason and Eaton Vance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legg Mason 11.21% 7.86% 3.79% Eaton Vance 19.82% 33.96% 15.00%

Risk & Volatility

Legg Mason has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eaton Vance has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Legg Mason and Eaton Vance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legg Mason $3.14 billion 0.98 $285.07 million $3.72 9.67 Eaton Vance $1.53 billion 4.28 $282.13 million $2.48 22.16

Legg Mason has higher revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance. Legg Mason is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eaton Vance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Legg Mason beats Eaton Vance on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts. As of October 31, 2004, the company provided investment advisory or administration services to approximately 150 funds; approximately 1,300 separately managed individual and institutional accounts; and participated in approximately 40 retail-managed account broker/dealer programs. It markets and distributes shares of funds through a retail network of national and regional broker/dealers, banks, insurance companies, and financial planning firms. Eaton Vance Corp. was incorporated on January 29, 1981 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

