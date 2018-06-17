Reviewing Luther Burbank (LBC) and Old Line Bancshares (OLBK)

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ: LBC) and Old Line Bancshares (NASDAQ:OLBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Luther Burbank and Old Line Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luther Burbank N/A N/A N/A Old Line Bancshares 20.98% 8.99% 0.86%

Dividends

Luther Burbank pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Old Line Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Luther Burbank pays out 16.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old Line Bancshares pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Luther Burbank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Luther Burbank and Old Line Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luther Burbank 0 2 0 0 2.00 Old Line Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

Luther Burbank presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.50%. Old Line Bancshares has a consensus target price of $36.17, suggesting a potential upside of 5.35%. Given Old Line Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Old Line Bancshares is more favorable than Luther Burbank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.9% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of Old Line Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Old Line Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Luther Burbank and Old Line Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luther Burbank $181.74 million 3.87 $69.38 million $1.42 8.76 Old Line Bancshares $81.41 million 7.16 $15.96 million $1.56 22.01

Luther Burbank has higher revenue and earnings than Old Line Bancshares. Luther Burbank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Line Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Old Line Bancshares beats Luther Burbank on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for individuals, entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses in the United States. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides commercial real estate loans, including first mortgage loans for the purchase, refinance, or build-out of tenant improvements on investor owned multifamily residential properties, as well as loans for the purchase, refinance, or improvement of office, retail, and light industrial properties; and single family residential loans. In addition, the company offers ATM machines, debit cards, and online and mobile banking services. As of January 25, 2018, it had nine banking branch locations in Northern and Southern California; and eight lending offices in California, Seattle, Washington, and Portland, Oregon. Further, the company engages in the real estate investment activities; and issues trust preferred securities. Luther Burbank Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

About Old Line Bancshares

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, standby letters of credit, and unsecured loans; commercial real estate loans; funds for the construction of single family residences, financing to builders for the construction of pre-sold homes, and loans for multi-family housing, as well as home equity and home improvement loans; land acquisition and development loans; and consumer installment loans. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, wire transfer services, automated teller machine services, and Internet and mobile banking services; debit, prepaid, and credit cards; commercial account services comprising direct deposit of payroll, overnight sweep, lockbox, and remote deposit capture; and investment services consisting of investment management, estate and succession planning, and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a total of 28 branches and 9 loan production offices in suburban Maryland counties of Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Prince George's, Montgomery, Frederick, and St. Mary's; and Baltimore and Carroll. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.

