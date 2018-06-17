Analyzing Medley Management (MDLY) & Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

Medley Management (NYSE: MDLY) and Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medley Management and Houlihan Lokey’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medley Management $65.56 million 0.27 $920,000.00 N/A N/A Houlihan Lokey $963.36 million 3.49 $172.28 million $2.39 21.25

Houlihan Lokey has higher revenue and earnings than Medley Management.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.4% of Medley Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of Houlihan Lokey shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Medley Management shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 69.7% of Houlihan Lokey shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Medley Management has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Houlihan Lokey has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Medley Management pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 25.4%. Houlihan Lokey pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Houlihan Lokey pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Medley Management and Houlihan Lokey, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medley Management 0 1 0 0 2.00 Houlihan Lokey 0 1 4 0 2.80

Houlihan Lokey has a consensus price target of $49.40, indicating a potential downside of 2.72%. Given Houlihan Lokey’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Houlihan Lokey is more favorable than Medley Management.

Profitability

This table compares Medley Management and Houlihan Lokey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medley Management -1.05% -16.14% 9.20% Houlihan Lokey 17.88% 19.69% 13.04%

Summary

Houlihan Lokey beats Medley Management on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medley Management

Medley Management Inc. is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc. was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc., an investment banking company, provides mergers and acquisitions (M&A), financings, financial restructurings, and financial advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services on M&A and capital markets offerings; advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions; and advises financial sponsors on various transactions. This segment also provides financing solutions and capital-raising advisory services for publicly-held and multinational corporations, financial sponsors, and privately-held companies. The company's Financial Restructuring segment advises creditors and debtors in connection with recapitalization/deleveraging transactions. It also provides a range of advisory services, including structuring, negotiation, and confirmation on plans of reorganization; structuring and analysis of exchange offers; corporate viability assessment; litigation support and expert testimony; and procuring debtor-in-possession financing. Its Financial Advisory segment provides valuations of various assets and liabilities, including companies, illiquid debt and equity securities, and intellectual property. The company's financial advisory services also provides fairness opinions in connection with M&A and other transactions, and solvency opinions in connection with corporate spin-offs and dividend recapitalizations; and strategic consulting services and dispute resolution services. It serves corporations, financial sponsors, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

