Contrasting BankUnited (BKU) and Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM)

BankUnited (NYSE: BKU) and Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BankUnited and Northrim BanCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BankUnited 1 5 7 0 2.46 Northrim BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

BankUnited currently has a consensus price target of $42.82, indicating a potential downside of 2.04%. Given BankUnited’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BankUnited is more favorable than Northrim BanCorp.

Profitability

This table compares BankUnited and Northrim BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankUnited 45.31% 11.16% 1.05% Northrim BanCorp 13.47% 8.45% 1.08%

Dividends

BankUnited pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Northrim BanCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. BankUnited pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northrim BanCorp pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk & Volatility

BankUnited has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northrim BanCorp has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.1% of BankUnited shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Northrim BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of BankUnited shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Northrim BanCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BankUnited and Northrim BanCorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankUnited $1.36 billion 3.40 $614.27 million $2.65 16.49 Northrim BanCorp $100.58 million 2.68 $13.15 million $2.04 19.24

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than Northrim BanCorp. BankUnited is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northrim BanCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BankUnited beats Northrim BanCorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and treasury management services. Its loans portfolio includes small business loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment loans and leases, term loans, formula-based loans, municipal and non-profit loans and leases, commercial and residential mortgage warehouse lines of credit, letters of credit, and consumer loans, as well as purchases performing residential loans. The company also offers integrated on-line, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 87 branches located in 15 Florida counties; and 6 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area, as well as 89 automated teller machines. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professionals in Alaska. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits. The company also provides family residential mortgages; commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for working capital and expansion; commercial real estate loans; construction loans for commercial real estate projects, and land development and residential subdivision construction loans; and consumer loans comprising loans for automobiles, recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer purchases, as well as home equity and commercial credit lines, and factoring services. In addition, it offers other services comprising consumer online banking, mobile app and mobile deposit, mobile Web and text banking, business online banking, personal finance, online documents, consumer and business debit cards, personalized checks at account opening, telebanking, automated teller, overdraft protection from a savings account, commercial drive-up banking, automatic transfers and payments, wire transfers, direct payroll deposit, electronic tax payments, automated clearing house origination and receipt, remote deposit capture, merchant, and cash management services, as well as annuity products, and long term investment portfolios. As of January 29, 2018, the company operated 14 branches in Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley, Juneau, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, and Sitka. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

