Analyzing QuickLogic (QUIK) and Microchip Technology (MCHP)

QuickLogic (NASDAQ: QUIK) and Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares QuickLogic and Microchip Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuickLogic -123.78% -89.49% -56.08% Microchip Technology 6.41% 38.62% 16.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for QuickLogic and Microchip Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuickLogic 0 0 1 0 3.00 Microchip Technology 0 2 13 0 2.87

QuickLogic currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 96.85%. Microchip Technology has a consensus target price of $110.98, suggesting a potential upside of 8.83%. Given QuickLogic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe QuickLogic is more favorable than Microchip Technology.

Volatility & Risk

QuickLogic has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microchip Technology has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QuickLogic and Microchip Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuickLogic $12.15 million 9.88 -$14.13 million ($0.18) -7.06 Microchip Technology $3.98 billion 6.02 $255.40 million N/A N/A

Microchip Technology has higher revenue and earnings than QuickLogic.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.8% of QuickLogic shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of QuickLogic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Microchip Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Microchip Technology pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. QuickLogic does not pay a dividend. Microchip Technology has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Summary

Microchip Technology beats QuickLogic on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, designs, markets, and supports silicon solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. The company also provides Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs), software drivers, and associated design software and programming hardware, as well as eFPGA intellectual property (IP), such as ArcticPro and ArcticPro 2. Its products include pASIC 3, QuickRAM, and QuickPCI. The company delivers its solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing, and enhanced visual experiences. It develops its solutions by incorporating various silicon platforms, such as EOS S3, ArcticLink III S2, ArcticLink III VX and BX, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II solution platforms, as well as packaging, IPs, custom logic, software drivers, and architecture consulting. In addition, it provides programming hardware and design software solutions; and licenses FPGA technology for use in other semiconductor companies SoCs. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers, as well as data communications, instrumentation, and test and military-aerospace markets through a network of sales managers and distributors in North America, Europe, and Asia. QuickLogic Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity. It also provides development tools that enable system designers to program microcontroller products for specific applications; analog, interface, mixed signal, and timing products comprising power management, linear, mixed-signal, high-voltage, thermal management, radio frequency (RF), drivers, safety, security, timing, USB, Ethernet, wireless, and other interface products; and memory products consisting of serial electrically erasable programmable read-only memory, serial flash memories, parallel flash memories, and serial static random access memories for the production of very small footprint devices. In addition, the company licenses its SuperFlash embedded flash and Smartbits one time programmable NVM technologies to foundries, integrated device manufacturers, and design partners for use in the manufacture of microcontroller products, gate array, RF, and analog products that require embedded non-volatile memory, as well as provides engineering services. Further, it provides wafer foundry and assembly and test subcontracting manufacturing services; and application specific integrated circuits, complex programmable logic devices, and aerospace products. It serves automotive, communications, computing, consumer, aerospace, defense, safety, security, medical, and industrial control markets. The company sells its products through a network of direct sales personnel and distributors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Microchip Technology Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

