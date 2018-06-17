Analyzing Rent-A-Center (RCII) and McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ: RCII) and McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rent-A-Center and McGrath RentCorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rent-A-Center $2.70 billion 0.24 $6.65 million ($0.54) -22.28 McGrath RentCorp $462.03 million 3.36 $153.92 million $2.14 30.08

McGrath RentCorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rent-A-Center. Rent-A-Center is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than McGrath RentCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Rent-A-Center pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. McGrath RentCorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Rent-A-Center pays out -14.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. McGrath RentCorp pays out 63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. McGrath RentCorp has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years. McGrath RentCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Rent-A-Center and McGrath RentCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rent-A-Center 1 4 0 0 1.80 McGrath RentCorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential downside of 21.03%. Given Rent-A-Center’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rent-A-Center is more favorable than McGrath RentCorp.

Profitability

This table compares Rent-A-Center and McGrath RentCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rent-A-Center -0.24% -13.81% -2.45% McGrath RentCorp 33.97% 11.81% 4.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.6% of McGrath RentCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Rent-A-Center shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of McGrath RentCorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Rent-A-Center has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McGrath RentCorp has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

McGrath RentCorp beats Rent-A-Center on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements. The company also provides merchandise on an installment sales basis; and offers the rent-to-own transaction to consumers who do not qualify for financing from the traditional retailer through kiosks within retailer's locations. It operates retail installment sales stores under the Get It Now and Home Choice names; and rent-to-own and franchised rent-to-own stores under the Rent-A-Centre, ColorTyme, and RimTyme names. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated approximately 2,381 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, including 45 retail installment sales stores; 1,106 Acceptance Now staffed locations in 42 states and Puerto Rico; 125 Acceptance Now Direct locations; and 131 stores in Mexico, as well as franchised 225 rent-to-own stores in 31 states under the Rent-A-Center, ColorTyme, and RimTyme names. Rent-A-Center, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp, a business to business rental company, rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment rents and sells modular buildings designed for use as classrooms, temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, sales offices, construction field offices, restroom buildings, health care clinics, child care facilities, office spaces, and various other purposes; and portable storage containers. The TRS-RenTelco segment rents and sells general purpose electronic test equipment, such as oscilloscopes, amplifiers, analyzers, signal source, and power source test equipment primarily to aerospace, defense, electronics, industrial, research, and semiconductor industries. This segment also provides communications test equipment comprising network and transmission test equipment for various fiber, copper, and wireless networks to the manufacturers of communications equipment and products, electrical and communications installation contractors, field technicians, and service providers. The Adler Tanks segment rents fixed axle steel tanks for storing groundwater, wastewater, volatile organic liquids, sewage, slurry and bio sludge, oil and water mixtures, and chemicals; vacuum containers for sludge and solid materials; dewatering boxes for the separation of water contained in sludge and slurry; and roll-off and trash boxes for temporary storage and transportation of solid waste. The Enviroplex segment manufactures and sells modular and portable classrooms directly to public school districts and other educational institutions in California. McGrath RentCorp was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

