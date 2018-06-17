Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) versus HealthWarehouse.com (HEWA) Critical Analysis

HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS: HEWA) and Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get HealthWarehouse.com alerts:

50.6% of Rite Aid shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of HealthWarehouse.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Rite Aid shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for HealthWarehouse.com and Rite Aid, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthWarehouse.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Rite Aid 2 5 1 0 1.88

Rite Aid has a consensus target price of $2.31, indicating a potential upside of 29.56%. Given Rite Aid’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rite Aid is more favorable than HealthWarehouse.com.

Volatility and Risk

HealthWarehouse.com has a beta of -4.26, meaning that its stock price is 526% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rite Aid has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HealthWarehouse.com and Rite Aid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthWarehouse.com -0.60% N/A N/A Rite Aid 3.60% -8.25% -0.71%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HealthWarehouse.com and Rite Aid’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthWarehouse.com $14.85 million 1.72 $370,000.00 N/A N/A Rite Aid $21.53 billion 0.09 $943.47 million ($0.02) -89.00

Rite Aid has higher revenue and earnings than HealthWarehouse.com.

Summary

Rite Aid beats HealthWarehouse.com on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthWarehouse.com

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. operates an online mail order pharmacy. The company markets a range of generic, brand name, and pet prescription medicines, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) medications and products. It sells its products in 50 states and the District of Columbia in the United States to focus on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market. The company sells prescription medications and OTC products to individual consumers over the Internet. HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. is headquartered in Florence, Kentucky.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products. It also operates retail clinics that provide treatment for common conditions; and a range of preventive services comprising screenings, medical tests, immunizations, and basic physical exams. In addition, this segment offers healthcare coaching and disease management services. The Pharmacy Services segment provides pharmacy benefit management (PBM) services and a range of pharmacy-related services. This segment also performs prescription adjudication services for other PBMs; and offers integrated mail-order, specialty and compounding pharmacy, and infertility treatment services, as well as drug benefits under the federal government's Medicare Part D program. As of April 12, 2018, the company operated approximately 2,548 stores in 19 states. Rite Aid Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for HealthWarehouse.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthWarehouse.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.