Analyzing Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) & Vaxart (VXRT)

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SGMO) and Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Sangamo Therapeutics has a beta of 2.89, indicating that its stock price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxart has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.4% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Vaxart shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.8% of Vaxart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sangamo Therapeutics and Vaxart’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics $36.57 million 43.58 -$54.56 million ($0.70) -22.43 Vaxart $8.90 million 2.50 -$29.40 million N/A N/A

Vaxart has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sangamo Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sangamo Therapeutics and Vaxart, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Vaxart 0 1 0 0 2.00

Sangamo Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $22.20, indicating a potential upside of 41.40%. Given Sangamo Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sangamo Therapeutics is more favorable than Vaxart.

Profitability

This table compares Sangamo Therapeutics and Vaxart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics -126.96% -30.96% -20.75% Vaxart -286.74% -202.17% -37.17%

Summary

Sangamo Therapeutics beats Vaxart on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in Huntington's disease, as well as license agreements with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells and plants. The company also has a research collaboration and license agreement with Pfizer Inc. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

