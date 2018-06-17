Reviewing Rockwell Automation (ROK) and Sierra Monitor (SRMC)

Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) and Sierra Monitor (OTCMKTS:SRMC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Rockwell Automation has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Monitor has a beta of -0.26, indicating that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.2% of Rockwell Automation shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Rockwell Automation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 74.0% of Sierra Monitor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Rockwell Automation pays an annual dividend of $3.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Sierra Monitor pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Rockwell Automation pays out 54.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rockwell Automation has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rockwell Automation and Sierra Monitor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockwell Automation 0 11 3 0 2.21 Sierra Monitor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus price target of $188.17, suggesting a potential upside of 5.91%. Given Rockwell Automation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rockwell Automation is more favorable than Sierra Monitor.

Profitability

This table compares Rockwell Automation and Sierra Monitor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockwell Automation 6.34% 42.38% 13.52% Sierra Monitor -0.95% -0.59% -0.48%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rockwell Automation and Sierra Monitor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockwell Automation $6.31 billion 3.54 $825.70 million $6.76 26.28 Sierra Monitor $19.77 million 0.75 -$370,000.00 N/A N/A

Rockwell Automation has higher revenue and earnings than Sierra Monitor.

Summary

Rockwell Automation beats Sierra Monitor on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc. provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control. This segment also offers configuration and visualization software, which is used to operate and supervise control platforms, process control software, and manufacturing execution systems and information solution software to enhance productivity and meet regulatory requirements; and other products comprising sensors, machine safety components, and linear motion control products. The Control Products & Solutions segment offers low and medium voltage electro-mechanical and electronic motor starters, motor and circuit protection devices, AC/DC variable frequency drives, push buttons, signaling devices, termination and protection devices, relays, and timers; and various packaged solutions, such as configured drives and motor control centers to automation and information solutions. This segment also offers life-cycle support services, such as technical support and repair, asset management, training, maintenance, and safety and network consulting services. The company's brands include Allen-Bradley and Rockwell Software. It serves food and beverage, home and personal care, life sciences, automotive and tire, oil and gas, and mining and metal industries through independent distributors and direct sales force in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Rockwell Automation Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Sierra Monitor

Sierra Monitor Corporation provides industrial Internet of things solutions that connect and protect infrastructure assets to the industrial and commercial facilities management market in the United States and internationally. It offers FieldServer family of protocol gateways, routers, and network explorers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers to enable local and remote monitoring and control of assets and facilities; and Sentry IT flame and gas detection solutions used by industrial and commercial facilities managers to protect their personnel and assets. The company sells its solutions to telecommunication companies and their suppliers. Sierra Monitor Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

