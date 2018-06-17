Contrasting Teradyne (TER) & Data I/O (DAIO)

Teradyne (NYSE: TER) and Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Teradyne has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data I/O has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Teradyne and Data I/O’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teradyne 11.97% 23.45% 15.38% Data I/O 13.35% 19.53% 14.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Teradyne and Data I/O, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teradyne 0 6 8 0 2.57 Data I/O 0 0 2 0 3.00

Teradyne currently has a consensus target price of $46.67, indicating a potential upside of 18.62%. Data I/O has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.91%. Given Data I/O’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Data I/O is more favorable than Teradyne.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Teradyne and Data I/O’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teradyne $2.14 billion 3.60 $257.69 million $2.34 16.81 Data I/O $34.05 million 1.62 $5.44 million N/A N/A

Teradyne has higher revenue and earnings than Data I/O.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.4% of Teradyne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of Data I/O shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Teradyne shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Data I/O shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Teradyne pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Data I/O does not pay a dividend. Teradyne pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Teradyne has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Teradyne beats Data I/O on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications. This segment offers FLEX test platform systems; J750 test system to address the highest volume semiconductor devices; Magnum platform that tests memory devices, such as flash memory and DRAM; and ETS platform for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and assembly and test subcontractors in the analog/mixed signal markets. This segment serves integrated device manufacturers that integrate the fabrication of silicon wafers into their business; fabless companies that outsource the manufacturing of silicon wafers; foundries; and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers. The company's System Test segment offers defense/aerospace test instrumentation and systems; storage test systems; and circuit-board test and inspection systems. Its Industrial Automation segment provides collaborative robots for manufacturing and light industrial customers. The company's Wireless Test segment provides test solutions for use in the development and manufacture of wireless devices, smart phones, tablets, notebooks, laptops, peripherals, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices under the LitePoint brand name. This segment offers IQxel products for Wi-Fi and other standards; IQxstream solution for testing GSM, EDGE, CDMA2000, TD-SCDMA, WCDMA, HSPA+, LTE-FDD, TD_LTE, and LTE-A technologies; modular wireless test instruments for design verification test and production testing of wireless components; lab-in-a-box zSeries solution for design verification of RF power amplifier and smart device RF front end modules; and test software for wireless chipsets. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers off-line automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an in-line automated programming systems. It also offers SentriX, a security provisioning system; LumenX Programmer; non-automated programming systems, such as FlashPAK III programmer; and Unifamily programmers, an off-line, low volume, and engineering non-automated system. In addition, the company provides hardware support, system installation and repair, and device programming services. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in automotive and consumer electronics, and industrial/Internet of things and their electronic manufacturing service contract manufacturers through direct sales, internal telesales, and indirect sales representatives and distributors. Data I/O Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

