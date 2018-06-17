Analyzing Tokio Marine (TKOMY) & American International Group (AIG)

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS: TKOMY) and American International Group (NYSE:AIG) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Tokio Marine has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American International Group has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Tokio Marine pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. American International Group pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Tokio Marine pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American International Group pays out 53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Tokio Marine and American International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokio Marine 3.71% 5.67% 0.92% American International Group -13.03% 2.65% 0.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Tokio Marine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of American International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of American International Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tokio Marine and American International Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokio Marine $48.59 billion 0.77 $2.56 billion $3.37 14.88 American International Group $49.52 billion 1.00 -$6.08 billion $2.40 23.00

Tokio Marine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American International Group. Tokio Marine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American International Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tokio Marine and American International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokio Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A American International Group 0 5 9 0 2.64

American International Group has a consensus target price of $65.25, indicating a potential upside of 18.19%. Given American International Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American International Group is more favorable than Tokio Marine.

Summary

American International Group beats Tokio Marine on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance, Domestic Life Insurance, Overseas Insurance, and Finance and Others. It provides investment advisory and investment trust, staffing and human resource, risk consulting, personnel, facility management, healthcare/medical related services, real estate, assistance, and insurance agency services. The company also manages private equity funds and mezzanine funds. The company was formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. in 2008. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc. provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance. It also provides professional liability insurance products for a range of businesses and risks, including directors and officer's liability, mergers and acquisitions, fidelity, employment practices, fiduciary liability, cyber risk, kidnap and ransom, and errors and omissions insurance. In addition, this segment offers personal auto and property insurance, voluntary and sponsor-paid personal accident, and supplemental health products; extended warranty insurance products; and travel insurance products. Its Life and Retirement segment offers variable annuities, fixed index and fixed annuities, and retail mutual funds; group mutual funds, fixed annuities, and variable annuities, as well as individual annuity and investment products, and financial planning and advisory services; and term life and universal life insurance. This segment also provides stable value wrap products, and structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities; and corporate- and bank-owned life insurance and guaranteed investment contracts. This segment sells its products through independent marketing organizations, independent insurance agents, financial advisors, direct marketing, banks, wirehouses, and broker-dealers. The company's Legacy Portfolio segment offers legacy insurance products. American International Group, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

