Tuesday Morning (TUES) vs. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Head-To-Head Survey

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ: OLLI) and Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Tuesday Morning’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ollie’s Bargain Outlet $1.08 billion 4.35 $127.59 million $1.25 60.08 Tuesday Morning $966.66 million 0.14 -$32.54 million ($0.74) -3.92

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than Tuesday Morning. Tuesday Morning is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Tuesday Morning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ollie’s Bargain Outlet 12.36% 12.06% 8.81% Tuesday Morning -2.90% -14.98% -7.50%

Risk and Volatility

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tuesday Morning has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Tuesday Morning, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ollie’s Bargain Outlet 1 5 8 0 2.50 Tuesday Morning 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus price target of $67.64, suggesting a potential downside of 9.93%. Tuesday Morning has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.69%. Given Tuesday Morning’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tuesday Morning is more favorable than Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of Tuesday Morning shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Tuesday Morning shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet beats Tuesday Morning on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products. It provides its products primarily under the Ollie's, Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Good Stuff Cheap, Ollie's Army, Real Brands Real Cheap!, Real Brands! Real Bargains, Sarasota Breeze, Steelton Tools, American Way, and Commonwealth Classics names. As of April 2, 2018, the company operated 274 store locations in 21 states across the Eastern portion of the United States. The company was formerly known as Bargain Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. in March 2015. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as a retailer of upscale decorative home accessories, housewares, seasonal goods, and gifts in the United States. The company offers various products, such as home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, and seasonal décor. It operates approximately 720 stores in 40 states. Tuesday Morning Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

