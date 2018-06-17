Financial Review: InterXion (INXN) & Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) and InterXion (NYSE:INXN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Twitter alerts:

60.1% of Twitter shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of InterXion shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Twitter shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Twitter and InterXion’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twitter $2.44 billion 14.11 -$108.06 million $0.06 763.33 InterXion $552.66 million 8.33 $44.15 million $0.69 93.39

InterXion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twitter. InterXion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Twitter, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Twitter has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterXion has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Twitter and InterXion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twitter 0.57% 2.81% 1.92% InterXion 8.46% 7.62% 2.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Twitter and InterXion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twitter 5 19 11 0 2.17 InterXion 0 0 11 0 3.00

Twitter currently has a consensus target price of $27.78, suggesting a potential downside of 39.34%. InterXion has a consensus target price of $68.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.30%. Given InterXion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InterXion is more favorable than Twitter.

Summary

InterXion beats Twitter on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc. operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services. In addition, the company offers a set of tools, public APIs, and embeddable widgets for developers to contribute their content to its platform, syndicate and distribute Twitter content across their properties, and enhance their Websites and applications with Twitter content. Further, it provides subscription access to its public data feed for data partners. The company has operations in the United States and internationally. Twitter, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the rest of Europe. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers. Its data centers acts as content, cloud, and connectivity hubs that facilitate the processing, storage, sharing, and distribution of data, content, and applications between its customers. The company offers colocation services, including space and power to deploy IT infrastructure in its data centers; power backup services; and connectivity services that allow its customers to connect their IT infrastructure to exchange traffic and access cloud platforms, as well as installs and manages physical connections running from its customers' equipment to the equipment of its telecommunications carriers, Internet exchange customers, and other customers. It also provides managed services comprising systems monitoring, systems management, engineering support services, data back-up, and storage services. The company offers its services to digital media and distribution, enterprises, financial services sectors, system integrators, cloud providers, and connectivity providers through direct sales forces, as well as through tradeshows, networking events, and industry seminars. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through 45 carrier and cloud neutral colocation data centers in 13 metropolitan areas in 11 countries. In addition, the company is involved in real estate management/holding businesses. InterXion Holding N.V. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.