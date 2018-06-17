CAI International (CAI) vs. United Rentals (URI) Critical Review

United Rentals (NYSE: URI) and CAI International (NYSE:CAI) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.7% of United Rentals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of CAI International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of United Rentals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of CAI International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares United Rentals and CAI International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Rentals 20.23% 39.19% 7.13% CAI International 23.17% 12.58% 2.88%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Rentals and CAI International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Rentals $6.64 billion 2.02 $1.35 billion $10.59 15.19 CAI International $348.39 million 1.41 $72.06 million $2.87 8.32

United Rentals has higher revenue and earnings than CAI International. CAI International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Rentals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

United Rentals has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAI International has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for United Rentals and CAI International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Rentals 2 5 6 0 2.31 CAI International 0 1 5 0 2.83

United Rentals presently has a consensus target price of $186.20, suggesting a potential upside of 15.76%. CAI International has a consensus target price of $35.40, suggesting a potential upside of 48.18%. Given CAI International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CAI International is more favorable than United Rentals.

Summary

United Rentals beats CAI International on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools. This segment serves construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, and homeowners. The Trench, Power, and Pump segment is involved in the rental of specialty construction products, including trench safety equipment, such as trench shields, aluminum hydraulic shoring systems, slide rails, crossing plates, construction lasers, and line testing equipment for underground work; power and HVAC equipment consisting of portable diesel generators, electrical distribution equipment, and temperature control equipment; and pumps primarily used by energy and petrochemical customers. It serves construction companies involved in infrastructure projects, municipalities, and industrial companies. The company also sells new equipment, such as aerial lifts, reach forklifts, telehandlers, compressors, and generators; contractor supplies, including construction consumables, tools, small equipment, and safety supplies; and parts for equipment that are owned by the company's customers, as well as provides repair and maintenance services. It sells its used equipment through its sales force, brokers, and Website, as well as at auctions and directly to manufacturers. As of January 1, 2018, the company operated 997 rental locations in the United States and Canada. United Rentals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc. operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment. The company leases its container equipment to lessees under long-term, short-term, and finance leases. It also sells containers; and provides container management services to third-party investors, as well as sells used containers. In addition, the company leases railcars consisting of box cars for paper and forest products; covered hoppers for grain, cement, sand, plastic pallets, and other industrial products; general purpose tank cars that are used to transport food-grade, and other liquid and gaseous commodities; gondolas for coal and steel; and general service flat cars. Further, it offers domestic and international logistics services, including intermodal, truck brokerage, port drayage, warehousing, international ocean freight, and freight forwarding, as well as the arrangement and coordination of international air freight services and customs brokerage; international export and import services for full container loads, less than container loads, perishable cargo, project cargo, and airfreight; and transportation management services and technology solutions, including shipment optimization, load consolidation, mode selection, carrier management, load planning and execution, and Web-based shipment visibility. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a container fleet comprised 1,282,739 cost equivalent units; and an owned fleet of 7,172 railcars in North America. The company was formerly known as Container Applications International, Inc. and changed its name to CAI International, Inc. in February 2007. CAI International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

