Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of TreeHouse Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellington Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 66,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Erik Thomas Kahler sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $716,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,972.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Sam K. Reed sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $444,964.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 85,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,180 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,703. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods opened at $52.67 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $85.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.58.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.67% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on TreeHouse Foods to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $39.00 target price on TreeHouse Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TreeHouse Foods to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.90.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

