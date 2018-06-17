Andrew Coombs Purchases 400,000 Shares of Sirius Real Estate Limited (SRE) Stock

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) insider Andrew Coombs purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of £260,000 ($346,158.97).

Andrew Coombs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 4th, Andrew Coombs sold 20,000 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.88), for a total value of £13,200 ($17,574.22).

Shares of LON SRE opened at GBX 65 ($0.87) on Friday. Sirius Real Estate Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 50.25 ($0.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 67.50 ($0.90).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 12th will be paid a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Several research analysts have commented on SRE shares. Peel Hunt raised their target price on Sirius Real Estate from GBX 68 ($0.91) to GBX 75 ($1.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.87) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Monday, March 5th.

About Sirius Real Estate

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

