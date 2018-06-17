Andrew Phillips Buys 2,761 Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (PSK) Stock

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) insider Andrew Phillips bought 2,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,813.61.

On Thursday, June 14th, Andrew Phillips bought 1,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,380.00.

On Wednesday, March 14th, Andrew Phillips purchased 373 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.89 per share, with a total value of C$10,029.97.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty opened at C$26.30 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd has a 12 month low of C$25.75 and a 12 month high of C$35.90.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.01. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 43.61%. The firm had revenue of C$67.90 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

Several brokerages have commented on PSK. TD Securities upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Eight Capital lowered their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.75 to C$29.35 in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Macquarie lowered PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PrairieSky Royalty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.53.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in crude oil and natural gas businesses in Canada. The company holds royalty interests in properties located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal; and 7.5 million acres of GORR Lands.

