Andy Sng Sells 4,300 Shares of XP Power Ltd. (XPP) Stock

XP Power Ltd. (LON:XPP) insider Andy Sng sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,410 ($45.40), for a total transaction of £146,630 ($195,220.34).

Shares of XP Power opened at GBX 3,500 ($46.60) on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. XP Power Ltd. has a 1 year low of GBX 2,037 ($27.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,750 ($49.93).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 0.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XPP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of XP Power in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,990 ($53.12) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of XP Power from GBX 3,700 ($49.26) to GBX 3,900 ($51.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd.

XP Power Company Profile

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, provides power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; and high voltage power supplies for original equipment manufacturers, research laboratories, and educational institutions.

