ANGI Homeservices Inc (ANGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $293.16 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) will announce sales of $293.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $291.44 million and the highest is $295.50 million. ANGI Homeservices posted sales of $72.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 303%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.39 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ANGI Homeservices.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $255.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.55 million. ANGI Homeservices had a negative net margin of 20.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.54.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 26,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $342,702.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 807,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $10,900,777.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,463,909 shares of company stock worth $33,674,269 and have sold 78,903 shares worth $1,091,492. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 124.4% in the first quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 11,655,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,283,000 after buying an additional 6,462,395 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 10.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,808,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,144,000 after buying an additional 264,171 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 381.7% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,116,000 after buying an additional 1,145,088 shares in the last quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the first quarter worth about $17,675,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 989,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after buying an additional 16,848 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANGI Homeservices traded up $0.21, reaching $16.07, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 373,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.35. ANGI Homeservices has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $16.19.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc owns and operates the HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service to connect consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects. The company operates through two segments, North America and Europe. Its marketplace provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as book appointments with those professionals online or connect with them by telephone; and offers several home services-related resources.

