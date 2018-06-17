Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Lifted to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, May 22nd, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $106.68 to $98.72 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.19 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.59.

BUD stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,561,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,332. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a twelve month low of $91.70 and a twelve month high of $126.50. The stock has a market cap of $166.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $2.4784 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from Anheuser Busch Inbev’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.85. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the fourth quarter worth approximately $892,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 127,464 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $14,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,610,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 237,068 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $26,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

