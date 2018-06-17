Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 22nd.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BUD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $106.68 to $98.72 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.59.

BUD stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.53. 1,561,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $166.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 1-year low of $91.70 and a 1-year high of $126.50.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,240 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,694 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

