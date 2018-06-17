Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Anheuser Busch Inbev earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the consumer goods maker an impact score of 47.9154659156568 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Anheuser Busch Inbev traded up $1.16, reaching $98.53, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 1,561,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $164.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 52-week low of $91.70 and a 52-week high of $126.50.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. research analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.4784 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from Anheuser Busch Inbev’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.85. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.83%.

BUD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.19 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.59.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

