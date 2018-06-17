Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,818 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,439 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 7,818 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 237,068 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $26,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,793 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser Busch Inbev opened at $98.53 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 52 week low of $91.70 and a 52 week high of $126.50. The firm has a market cap of $164.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.06). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $2.4784 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from Anheuser Busch Inbev’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.85. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.83%.

BUD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $98.72 to $102.48 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Anheuser Busch Inbev presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.59.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

