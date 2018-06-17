Animecoin Achieves Market Cap of $0.00 (CRYPTO:ANI)

Animecoin (CURRENCY:ANI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Animecoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $1,306.00 worth of Animecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Animecoin has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. One Animecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001604 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014771 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Animecoin

Animecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. The Reddit community for Animecoin is /r/animecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Animecoin is anime-coin.com. Animecoin’s official Twitter account is @anicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Animecoin Coin Trading

Animecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Animecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Animecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Animecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

