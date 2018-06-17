Animecoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,330.00 (ANI)

Animecoin (CURRENCY:ANI) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 26th. Animecoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $1,330.00 worth of Animecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Animecoin has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Animecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001610 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015624 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Animecoin Coin Profile

Animecoin (ANI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. Animecoin’s official Twitter account is @anicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Animecoin’s official website is anime-coin.com. The Reddit community for Animecoin is /r/animecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Animecoin Coin Trading

Animecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Animecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Animecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Animecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

