Anixter (AXE) Stake Lessened by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in Anixter (NYSE:AXE) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Anixter worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anixter during the 4th quarter worth $47,586,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Anixter by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 860,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,386,000 after acquiring an additional 376,316 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Anixter by 40,262.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,537,000 after acquiring an additional 231,910 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Anixter by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,936,000 after acquiring an additional 170,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in Anixter by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 686,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,180,000 after acquiring an additional 71,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

AXE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Anixter from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered Anixter from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anixter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Anixter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of Anixter opened at $66.00 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. Anixter has a 12 month low of $56.25 and a 12 month high of $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Anixter (NYSE:AXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Anixter had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Anixter will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Eck sold 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $918,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ted A. Dosch acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $254,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,700 shares of company stock worth $461,945 over the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anixter Company Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products, and utility power solutions. Its Network & Security Solutions segment offers copper and fiber optic cable and connectivity, access control, video surveillance, intrusion and fire/life safety, cabinet, power, cable management, wireless, professional audio/video, voice and networking switche, and other ancillary products for technology, finance, telecommunications service provider, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail industries.

