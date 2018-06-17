American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) Director Anne M. Holloway Sells 1,000 Shares

American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) Director Anne M. Holloway sold 1,000 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $55,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,955.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AWR stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $56.77. 354,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. American States Water Co has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $94.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. analysts expect that American States Water Co will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 14th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 59.65%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. American States Water presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American States Water by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 150,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 56,333 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American States Water by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,817,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,970,000 after purchasing an additional 154,676 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American States Water by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in American States Water by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

