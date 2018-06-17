Jacques Gonella Sells 200,000 Shares of Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) Stock

Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) Director Jacques Gonella sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,160,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,123,283.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jacques Gonella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 12th, Jacques Gonella sold 200,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $546,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 5th, Jacques Gonella sold 256,612 shares of Antares Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $672,323.44.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Jacques Gonella sold 100,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $255,000.00.

On Friday, June 1st, Jacques Gonella sold 178,938 shares of Antares Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $459,870.66.

On Thursday, May 17th, Jacques Gonella sold 200,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $508,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 15th, Jacques Gonella sold 200,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $500,000.00.

On Friday, May 11th, Jacques Gonella sold 200,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $484,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 9th, Jacques Gonella sold 300,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $741,000.00.

Shares of ATRS stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. Antares Pharma Inc has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $456.36 million, a PE ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 0.21.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 32.96% and a negative return on equity of 52.74%. The business had revenue of $12.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Antares Pharma Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATRS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Antares Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 281.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 52,911 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $1,959,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 533.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 377,824 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 711,562 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 104,733 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,933,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 342,062 shares during the period. 37.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; and Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

