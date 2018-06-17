Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Share Price

News stories about Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Anthem earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 47.064412601077 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Anthem traded up $3.42, hitting $245.16, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 2,479,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Anthem has a 1-year low of $179.40 and a 1-year high of $267.95. The firm has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.58. Anthem had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $22.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.68 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Anthem will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Barclays started coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Anthem from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

In related news, CEO Brian T. Griffin sold 59,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total transaction of $13,334,666.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,159.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.10, for a total value of $231,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,421 shares of company stock worth $13,798,767. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

