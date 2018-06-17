Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) insider Anthony Katsur sold 1,250 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $83,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group traded up $0.30, hitting $74.45, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 565,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,291. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 52-week low of $56.65 and a 52-week high of $82.95.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $615.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.37 million. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.69%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 146,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,461,000 after acquiring an additional 69,100 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,595,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 448,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,036,000 after buying an additional 93,798 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fondren Management LP bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,173,000.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

