Anthony Laplaca Sells 20,000 Shares of Invacare Co. (IVC) Stock

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) VP Anthony Laplaca sold 20,000 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,302.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Invacare opened at $19.40 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Invacare Co. has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The health services provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $237.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.08 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Invacare Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. Invacare’s payout ratio is presently -2.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invacare by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 481,277 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,109,000 after acquiring an additional 18,386 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Invacare by 224.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,179 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 38,155 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invacare by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,670 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of Invacare by 958.5% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 142,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 129,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invacare by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on IVC. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invacare in a report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine raised Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. UBS Group raised Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific.

